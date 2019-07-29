Fortnite took the world by storm last year and now, it's proving to be a cash cow for anyone who's leveled up their skillset in the game. Roughly 100 players gathered together in New York on Sunday to compete for $30M for the Fortnite World Cup. Some left with nothing while others, who are a year shy of graduating high school, have emerged victorious. One player came out of the tournament a couple million richer.

According to CNBC, 16-year-old Kyle Giersdorf left the Fortnite World Cup with $3M. The teenage extraordinaire put up 59 points in the solo finals which ended up being 26 points more than his closest competitor. “Words can’t even explain it. I’m just so happy,” Giersdorf, who plays under the name "Bugha," told Sentinels following his multi-million dollar win. “Everything I’ve done, the grind, it’s all paid off. It’s just insane.”

He wasn't the only one that left with a few mill. Harrison Chang, better known as Psalm, left the competition with nearly $1.8M while Epikwhale took home $1.3M. For anyone who thinks they can't get rich off of playing video games, these guys prove otherwise. And as ESPN pointed out, Kyle Giersdorf left the Fortnite World Cup with a bigger monetary win than Tigers Woods at the 2019 Masters, Novak Djokavic at 2019 Wimbledon or 2019 PGA Brooks Koepka at the 2019 PGA.