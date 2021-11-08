An emote on Fortnite's daily Item Shop featuring licensed music from Travis Scott and Jackboys has been removed days after the fatal crowd surge at Astroworld Festival, Eurogamer reports. The "Out West" emote included a license from Scott and Young Thug's viral hit off of the JackBoys compilation project that gained popularity with a TikTok challenge. Epic Games removed the emote, along with other items in the same section that contained the emote. Fortnite acknowledged that it was disabled but without much of an explanation.



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

"It’s known that the 'Daily' section of the Item Shop has been disabled. This is intentional and the 'Daily' section will return with the next Item Shop refresh," a tweet from Fortnite support reads. The "Out West" emote was the only Travis Scott item affected, though. No word on if Epic Games actually has any intention of pulling other items based around the rapper from their store in the future.

Travis Scott has had a tight-knit relationship with Fortnite after hosting their first-ever virtual concert in the middle of the pandemic. Travis Scott-themed items were also sold in the store at the time to celebrate the show.

However, the "Out West" emote was reportedly on sale to align with Scott's Astroworld Festival.

We'll keep you posted with any more updates on the matter.

