Travis Scott & Young Thug Take It "OUT WEST" For The Official Video

Travis Scott & Young Thug party in the new visual for "OUT WEST."

Travis Scott and Young Thug have returned with the official visuals for their JACKBOYS compilation, "OUT WEST." The latest visual from the two rappers maintains the same grainy visual quality with previous visuals off of the project as the two rappers host the cool kids party. Turning a house party up with strippers, bands, and a skate bowl, Young Thug, Travis Scott, and the Cactus Jack roster throw bands and keep things jiggy as they remind people of a time before social distancing.

The new visual for the single follows the growing virality of the single. Thanks to TikTok, it became a viral sensation on the platform with an accompanying dance that several celebrities have taken part in. Perhaps that wasn't the initial projection when the song was released but it's still a heater.

In other Cactus Jack-related news, Don Toliver recently dropped his debut on the label, Heaven Or Hell last week. Travis Scott's putting an emphasis on his artists this year. Peep the video for "OUT WEST" above.