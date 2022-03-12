Van Lathan is craving closure. The former TMZ Live host may have moved on from his days in the outlet's newsroom, but that doesn't mean he's stopped thinking about them. During an appearance on Podsauce to discuss his Higher Learning podcast – which he co-hosts with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay – Lathan revealed that he would love to have Ye come on as a guest, despite their tense altercation back in 2018.

In case you missed it, a few years back, the father of four appeared on TMZ and made controversial comments stating that "slavery was a choice," which Lathan confronted him about. The moment subsequently went viral and earned the "Flashing Lights" hitmaker a substantial amount of backlash.

Despite all the drama, the 41-year-old reporter would be happy for West to come on Higher Learning so that they can move past their incident, and he has a few other noteworthy dream guests as well.

"The skinny is just because there's closure there," Lathan shared when explaining why Ye was on his dream guest list. "Two is Barack Obama... I loved what he represented, but I think he left some stuff on the table... The third one, it's interesting. But, to me, the third one would actually be Candace Owens."

Apparently, it's been made a rule that Owens is not to be discussed on the podcast. "We don't talk about [Candace] on the show," Lindsay shared. "There are certain people that have been banned from conversation, and Candace is one of them." When asked why he would like to have her on Higher Learning, Lathan responded, "Expose the f*cker."

As for Lindsay's dream guests, she listed Rihanna and Michelle Obama, and both hosts suggested you tune into Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino next time you're looking for a show to stream.

Would you tune into Kanye West on the Higher Learning podcast if he made an appearance? Drop a comment below and let us know.