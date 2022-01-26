Jacksonville, Florida-based rapper Foolio is one of the most notorious names in his city. Involved in a years-long feud with Yungeen Ace and the rapper's crew, Foolio is well-known for his numerous diss records against the ATK representative, regularly dissing Ace's deceased friends and family members.

During a recent interview on DJ Akademiks' Off The Record podcast, Foolio spoke about his feud with Yungeen Ace and last year's release of the viral video for "Who I Smoke," which takes aim at him. He also touched on a shooting incident that happened last year, which resulted in him nearly losing his life.'

Recalling everything that happened before an assassination attempt was made on his life, Foolio told Ak, "I walk out of the studio, I'm walking to my car. Anytime I walk anywhere, I got my gun in my hand, walking wherever in Jacksonville, that's just how you gotta be," said Foolio. "As soon as I get to sit down a little bit, n***as get to blowin', pop, pop, pop, pop. I just see two n***as shootin'. I had located where the shots were comin' from, like, 'What the f*ck going on!? I'm dead, I know I'm dead.' These n***as blowin'. So I leaned back, upped my gun and get to shootin' back. I shoot my whole clip and sh*t. Them n***as dropped they clip at the scene, all type of sh*t. I thought I popped one of them b*tch ass n***as. I saw the car pull off. When I hopped out the car, I had one slide on and I'm running back up to the studio. I run up to the studio like, 'Boy, you set me up!' He's like, 'Hell nah!' He showed me his messages, like, 'I swear to God, on my mom!'"

Foolio went on to state that he had three guns with him at the time of the shooting-- two on his person and another in the trunk of the car.

During the same interview, Foolio also spoke about his diss track back-and-forth with Yungeen Ace, explaining how he felt after "Who I Smoke" dropped and before he released "When I See You."

"I ain't no hater, the song went crazy!" he said about Spinabenz and Yungeen Ace's viral hit. "I'm mad as f*ck. That was going crazy! I was like, 'Damn, what can I do?' I go to Miami, I was already going through my comments and they were hitting me with a bunch of songs to remix. They sent Miley Cyrus 'Party In The USA,' imagine me rapping on that sh*t! They said Michael Jackson 'Beat It'. They sent all types of sh*t but what stood out to me was 'When I See You' [by Fantasia]. Did that song, I first listened to it in the studio like, 'Damn, these n***as finna be mad.' So I get back to Jacksonville, I go get a poster printed out of the news clip with [Ace's] dead homeboys on the sh*t, I get two bottles of cheap ass champagne, I go to the graveyard, I shoot the video, I dropped that b*tch."

Answering whether he thinks he went too far, Foolio said, "Hell nah. Once dead people get mentioned, it's already too far."

