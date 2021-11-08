Florida rapper Foolio was reportedly targeted in a shooting on Sunday night, claiming that he was shot at over a hundred times. Despite having a bullet graze his leg, the rapper is safe, updating fans on his Instagram Stories.

"These n***as not no shooters, I emptied my whole clip on my daddy, stop playing with me, n***a," said Foolio in a video, showing off his gun and a minor injury on his leg. "And I ain't get hit, I was grazed in the leg. Stop playin'."

The rapper went on to taunt his shooters, laughing on social media and saying, "Y'all missed a whole 100 shots literally. THAT WAS VOODOO. THAT WAS MAJIC."

Foolio's history in the rap game, particularly in Florida, is highlighted by a lot of beef. Most recently, the rapper has been at odds with Jacksonville's Yungeen Ace, exchanging diss records and escalating their feud to a very personal battle. Foolio has also had issues with Kodak Black and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. In fact, he took responsibility for YoungBoy's arrest earlier this year, claiming that the rapper set himself up by flexing guns in his music videos.

Do you think Foolio will be coming out with his own version of "100 Shots" à la Young Dolph soon? Check out his videos below.



