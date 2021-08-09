Foolio has seemingly issued a stern warning to Kodak Black, name-dropping thirty-one of his deceased enemies after the rapper taunted him during a recent live stream.

Perhaps best known for his well-documented feud with rapper Yungeen Ace, Foolio apparently has issues with another famous Floridian. This week, it became clear that Foolio wanted smoke with Kodak Black after allegedly pulling up to his 'hood. Going live to diss the rapper, Kodak jumped into the comments and told him, "I'm here right now. You too internet."

That sparked some angry responses from Foolio, who called out Kodak and said, "Kodak the same n***a use to call me bout Quondo on treyd headstone scary ass. On treyd I got unlimited dead oppw I can name over 25 dead people."

Then, Foolio did just that, seemingly snitching on himself and naming thirty-one people that he allegedly had a hand in killing.

It's unclear where his issues with Kodak stem from, but this isn't anything positive for either one of the two rappers. Kodak Black has had a hard time staying out of trouble since his release from prison this year, and Foolio doesn't need any more beef. He's already got his hands full in that department.

