Fans of rising Baton Rouge rapper Youngboy Never Broke Again have come under attack from all corners after this tumultuous week.

The 20-year-old recording artist has a very loyal following that keeps a watchful eye on all of his releases. With one of the most dedicated fanbases in hip-hop, Youngboy Never Broke Again is set for the next little while off of that YouTube money alone. The last seven days have been an absolute mess for him though, including disses from Kodak Black and JayDaYoungan, and the arrest of his "wife" Yaya Mayweather.

In the midst of one of his rants against Kodak, NBA Youngboy referred to Floyd Mayweather, the father of his girlfriend, as a "bitch ass n***a." That didn't sit well with his family. While the championship boxer decided to ignore the jab, his son Zion Mayweather wasn't as kind.

Sharing an embarrassing photo of NBA Youngboy's homie pouring a beverage into the rapper's mouth, Zion Mayweather went on to diss anybody that considers themselves a fan of the 20-year-old hip-hop sensation.

"It's called Mental illness...all his fans have it," wrote Zion on Instagram about NBA Youngboy's following. Several memes have gone viral this week, showing how YB fans perform the simplest tasks looking like neanderthals, which is likely where Zion is getting his material from.

"I have no ill feelings towards him...this picture is funny tho," clarified Mayweather's son later, noting that there remains no bad blood between himself and the rapper.