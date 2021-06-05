Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest fighters of all time and he has certainly earned his hundreds of millions of dollars. At 44 years old, Mayweather can do whatever he wants when it comes to the sport of boxing, and as of late, he has decided to engage in high-paying exhibition matches. For instance, Mayweather is going to be fighting against Logan Paul this weekend, and he could very well make $100 million as he is expected to receive 50 percent of the Pay-Per-View share.

While speaking to TMZ Sports about the fight, Mayweather mentioned his potential earnings and how it is a great situation for him. He even noted that based on the haul he's about to make, we should all be expecting a match against Logan's brother, Jake, in the near future.

As for the fight on Sunday, Mayweather knows he will be criticized no matter what he does.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

"To me, it's a win-win but I'm in a no-win because if I knock him out fast in the 1st round, they're gonna be like 'Aw man this wasn't worth it.' If I let it go a few rounds and drag it out, they're gonna be like 'Aw man, he let a YouTuber hang in it for a few rounds'. But, it is what it is. We're gonna have some fun Sunday," Mayweather said.

This match is certainly going to be an exciting one, even if it is a completely lopsided affair. Let us know if you will be watching, in the comments below.

