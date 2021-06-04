Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul will be fighting against each other on Sunday and it should prove to be an incredible spectacle. The fight itself is a bit of a wildcard although the actual fanfare is about to be pretty intense. After all, Logan Paul is a massive entertainer all while Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers of all-time, who has beaten some of the best to ever step in the ring. It seems obvious as to who will win, although no matter what happens, these guys are making a lot of money.

In fact, a new report from Sporting Free claims that there is a substantial earnings gap between Logan and Floyd. Mayweather will make $10 million from the fight, while Paul will only get $250,000. As for the share of the Pay-Per-View earnings, Floyd will get 50 percent while Paul will get 10 percent.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

While the gap is pretty large, it makes sense when you consider how Floyd has a lot more to lose here. Not to mention, Paul can still make a lot of money, especially with each PPV costing $50 USD. If 4 million people were to purchaser the PPV, Logan could make $20 million while Mayweather would make $100 million. Needless to say, this is a solid value proposition for all of the parties involved.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

