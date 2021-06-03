Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather are officially fighting on Sunday, and fans cannot wait to see how it all goes down. This battle will be taking place in Miami and there is a lot of hype surrounding what's going to happen and whether or not Paul can hold his own against a legend like Floyd. The internet is going to be a very rowdy place come Sunday night, and we speak for many when we say that the memes are going to be magical.

Today, Mayweather and Paul met up face-to-face where they took part in the face-off/staredown before the fight. This is always a huge part of the fanfare prior to boxing events, and it did not disappoint. Afterward, Paul spoke to TMZ about the fight, and at one point, he claimed that he thought Floyd Mayweather would pay him to throw the match.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

"I was waiting for the guy in the black suit to approach me and be like 'Yo, we'll pay you $50 million dollars to throw this fight. We can't afford Floyd losing' ... but it never happened," Logan said. "I don't even care about the money. I just wanna beat Floyd Mayweather."

At this point, it's clear that both men want to win and while Floyd might be the heavy favorite, Logan is still eager to get in the ring and give it everything he has.

