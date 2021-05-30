Logan and Jake Paul's forays into boxing have not been well-received by purists of the sport. Despite this, neither of them seems to care as they continue to get big fights that attract millions of viewers. Even though he hasn't won a single fight in his career, Logan is set to go up against Floyd Mayweather next Sunday, and it is promising to be a spectacle for the ages. Mayweather is one of the best fighters ever, while Logan is a virtual nobody when it comes to the ring.

Regardless of the supposed mismatch, fans are interested in seeing how this plays out, and if Mayweather were to knock Logan out, it would prove to be one of the greatest nights in the history of the internet. On the flip side, if Logan pulls off an upset, the Mayweather slander will be off the charts.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

As a way to build some hype for the fight, Logan took to Instagram with a fiery highlight reel that shows off some soundbites from the two fighters, as well as some highlight clips. These types of videos always help build momentum ahead of the fight, and we're sure some fans are going to want to run through a wall after checking it out.

With the fight just seven days away, the suspense is palpable, although it seems like the payoff is going to be worth the wait.