The often flashy and boastful Floyd "Money" Mayweather is enjoying retirement, but there are plenty of opponents who want to see him step foot in the professional arena just one more time. His firm, Mayweather Promotions, has been a formidable force in the sport of boxing as they've helped orchestrate some top-earning fights, but if you ask Mayweather himself, he's comfortable playing the role of a businessman rather than a fighter.

Back in 2017, Mayweather and Connor McGregor went 10 rounds in the ring before Mayweather took home the victory with a TKO. According to Forbes, Mayweather was guaranteed $100 million if he took the fight, but in the end, the match earned him nearly $300 million. Since then, McGregor has been doing his best to coax Mayweather into a rematch.

A TMZ cameraman recently caught up with Mayweather and asked him if there was any way he'd put his retirement on hold for just one more fight against McGregor. After he and his crew laughed at the mention of a rematch, Mayweather said, "Boy, boy, boy, boy, boy. These kids are some circus clowns. You know they can't f*ck with Money May. You know what it is. Like I said before: the same lifestyle that I had when I was fightin', it's the same lifestyle that I got now. You know, they try to defeat me any kind of way. On the basketball court when it's not for the money. They try to lock me up. They try to say...they gon' keep coming my way. At the end of the day, I keep laughing. I keep living. I keep going to the bank."

Because his team is behind the forthcoming Manny Pacquiao fight, Mayweather was mums-the-word on how he expects it to play out. When the cameraman tried to get Mayweather to name the best boxers in the game right now, he was surprisingly diplomatic."Twenty-three years I did what I did," he said. "I'm not here to knock no fighter. All fighters out there fighting right now, I wish them nothing but the best. If I can't say nothing positive, I'm not here to say nothing negative. Even though I may not want to be, I'm still the face of boxing."