Floyd Mayweather seems completely unbothered by all of the hoopla about how he was embarrassed on the basketball court at the Power 106 50K Charity Game on Monday night. In case you missed it, Mayweather got crossed up so badly by professional streetball legend Bone Collector that he fell to the floor like newborn fawn.

That's a tough look for anyone, but the undefeated boxing icon couldn't care less. TMZ recently caught up with Money Mayweather, who explained that he actually won the MVP Award in that game and his team went on to win by 40 points.