One of the greatest combat sports events of the last decade occurred back in August of 2017 when Conor McGregor battled it out in the boxing ring against Floyd Mayweather. No one gave McGregor a shot to win, which was a smart bet as Floyd eventually won the fight in the tenth round. Since then, McGregor has been in one UFC fight, which he ultimately lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov. While Mcgregor seeks a comeback in the UFC, it appears as though he'd be just as happy to have a rematch against Mayweather.

"I would like to rematch him under boxing rules, again, and I believe I would win," McGregor told Tony Robbins on his podcast. "Actually, there I go again with that fake humbleness, I know I would win."

McGregor then went into vast detail about Mayweather's style during the fight and how the Irish fighter actually believes he dominated the early stages of the bout.

"He never fought like that in his entire career, but he was forced to fight that way because he was getting beaten," Conor said. "The approach caught me off guard. I was not prepared for it, I was not used to it and he walked me down and end up getting the stoppage."

A rematch with Mayweather is probably a longshot at this point but if it were to happen, it would surely be another blockbuster event.