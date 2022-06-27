20-year-old SpotemGottem is having a rough start to his summer, as the "Beat Box" rapper was arrested over the weekend in his home state of Florida.

According to NBC Miami, the Jacksonville native – born Nehemiah Harden – was taken into police custody on charges including reckless operation of a boat, fleeing police, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and finally, aggravated assault.

The arrest report reveals that officers on duty and patrolling the area near Miami Marine Stadium noticed someone speeding on a jet ski and attempted to pull them over.

The offender (later identified as Harden) sped away after police turned their lights and sirens on, though he was eventually stopped and placed under arrest. It's been noted that the rapper is expected in bond court today (June 27).





Less than a year ago, SpotemGottem found himself in trouble with the law again, when the U.S. Marshals discovered him inside a room at the Aventura hotel room, laying in bed with an AK-47 pistol next to him.

At the time (July 16, 2021) he was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and accessory after the fact to a felony.

On top of that, late last year the rising rapper was left in critical condition after being shot five times in a drive-by incident.

Luckily, he was able to make a full recovery, and has clearly made his way back outside (and into trouble) since then – read more about SpotemGottem's 2021 shooting incident here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

