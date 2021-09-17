Jacksonville rapper SpotemGottem was reportedly the victim of a drive-by shooting on Friday morning but thankfully, according to TMZ, he is expected to make a full recovery. The 19-year-old's condition was previously described as "critical."

The "Beat Box" rapper is reportedly recovering at a Florida hospital. The shooting incident took place at approximately 3 AM on Friday morning after he was leaving the studio. The driver's side of the car was reportedly shot up at least twenty-two times. The driver was shot in his hip and SpotemGottem suffered gunshot wounds to both of his legs. They were both transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police have not identified the shooter, but they are investigating and asking anybody with knowledge of the situation to give them a call.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Spotem's manager reportedly told TMZ that the rapper was in the passenger's seat and that the shooter used a semi-automatic weapon.

As more information comes out regarding the rapper's condition, we will keep you posted. We previously reached out to a representative at SpotemGottem's label, but we have yet to hear back.

This comes on the same day of WizDaWizard's reported death. The Sniper Gang affiliate was close with Kodak Black, and he was reportedly shot and killed in Florida last night. Read more about that story here.

