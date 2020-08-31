Flee Lord Snaps Over Dark Production On "Pray For The Evil 2"

Over the weekend, Prodigy's protege Flee Lord delivered his latest body of work, Pray For The Evil 2, produced in its entirety by Mephux. a formidable lyricist hailing from New York, the Griselda-adjacent Flee Lord has been steadily building on his already solid repertoire, laying down some lofty goals for the remainder of the year. "I swear I'm just getting started," he declares, on the soulful "Pray For The Evil 2 Outro." "And it's all classics."

A bold declaration, but one he feels uniquely suited for -- especially given how effortlessly he glides over Mephux's grimy production, their chemistry one of the tape's notable highlights. Packing a distinctly underground flavor, it's hard not to feel the influence of Mobb Deep permeating the album's DNA with every cinematic sample. Delivering bars with a gravelly cadence and refreshingly direct clarity, Flee Lord earns his stripes as a leading man capable of handling a variety of different flow-schemes. Fans of Griselda's output should do themselves a favor and peep this one, especially given that both Westside Gunn and Keisha Plum make guest appearances.

Check out Pray For The Evil 2, an album sure to fly under the radar while going wholly appreciated by those that take the plunge. And for those already invested, look for Flee to hold it down alongside Conway The Machine, Lloyd Banks, and Havoc on the upcoming From King To A God posse cut "Juvenile Hell."