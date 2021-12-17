FKA Twigs Sheds "Tears in The Club" In Latest Single Featuring The Weeknd

Over the years, FKA Twigs has positioned herself to be one of the most innovative and unique artists of her generation. From martial arts to dancing, there's not much that she can't do. Today, the alternative singer-songwriter dropped her new single "Tears In The Club" featuring The Weeknd. The new track is also coupled with a music video.

"Tears in the Club" is a follow-up to her November single "Measure of a Man". Produced by Cirkut, Arka, and El Guincho, FKA Twigs floats over an electronic instrumental, layered with synths and deep 808s. An ode to heartbreak, FKA Twigs leans on subtle vocals from The Weeknd. While the song itself is relatively sad, the body-rocking bass seems to drown out the woes of a lost relationship. The Amber Grace Johnson-directed video finds FKA Twigs seamlessly dancing and contorting through scenes with every light flicker - and of course, a lot of crying. The Weeknd can be seen crying in a trance as he watches her dance in a fish tank. Due to the flashing images, the video does provide a warning to viewers. Between the song and the music video, it's apparent that she has mastered the disciplines of true artistry.



Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Since her 2019 album MAGDALENE, FKA Twigs has been working relentlessly at her craft. Releasing a few songs since 2020 including, "Don't Judge Me" and "Measure of a Man", she is gearing up for a new mixtape release. Expected to drop on Jan. 14th, 2022, the project will mark an evolution of her music.

Quotable Lyrics:

When my song come on

Give you chills, get you cryin' in the club, babe

So many tears 'cause you try to fight the love, babe

You move your body to the synths and the drums, babe

You move your body 'til the rise of the sun