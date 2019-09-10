Within the last year, FKA Twigs' musical offerings consisted of a collaboration with A$AP Rocky on "Fukk Sleep" and her stellar solo track "Cellophane" that was accompanied by a gorgeous music video that saw her stripping her way into another universe. Finally, the English singer/songwriter has come through with news on her upcoming tape MAGDALENE that is the follow up to her 2014 project, LP1.


Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

FKA shared the news on Instagram, showing off the Matthew Stone created cover image that's a distorted portrait of FKA. "I never thought heartbreak could be so all-encompassing," FKA twigs said of her new release, via Complex. "I never thought my body could stop working to the point that I couldn’t express myself physically in the ways that I have always loved and found so much solace. I have always practiced my way into being the best I could be, but I couldn’t do that this time. I was left with no option but to tear every process down."

Peep the full tracklist below and stay tuned for the full arrival on October 25th.

Tracklist

  1. "thousand eyes"
  2. "home with you"
  3. "sad day"
  4. "holy terrain" f/ Future
  5. "mary magdalene"
  6. "fallen alien"
  7. "mirrored heart"
  8. "daybed"
  9. "cellophane"