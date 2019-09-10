Within the last year, FKA Twigs' musical offerings consisted of a collaboration with A$AP Rocky on "Fukk Sleep" and her stellar solo track "Cellophane" that was accompanied by a gorgeous music video that saw her stripping her way into another universe. Finally, the English singer/songwriter has come through with news on her upcoming tape MAGDALENE that is the follow up to her 2014 project, LP1.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

FKA shared the news on Instagram, showing off the Matthew Stone created cover image that's a distorted portrait of FKA. "I never thought heartbreak could be so all-encompassing," FKA twigs said of her new release, via Complex. "I never thought my body could stop working to the point that I couldn’t express myself physically in the ways that I have always loved and found so much solace. I have always practiced my way into being the best I could be, but I couldn’t do that this time. I was left with no option but to tear every process down."

Peep the full tracklist below and stay tuned for the full arrival on October 25th.

Tracklist