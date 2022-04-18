Fivio Foreign slammed Tekashi 6ix9ine on Instagram, Sunday, in response to the success of his new album, B.I.B.L.E., which was released last week. The project moved approximately 29,000 total album-equivalent units in its first week, debuting at Number 9 on the Billboard 200 chart.

“My Debut Album is #9 onna Billboards That’s in the whole world,” he wrote on Twitter. “From where I came from that’s a Win.”



The Brooklyn rapper also celebrated having five songs in Apple Music’s Top 25: New York City chart on his Instagram Story, where he called out 6ix9ine.

“And this is why I don’t respond to these lame ass weirdo clout chase’n n-ggas,” he wrote. “You could buy youtube views but you cant buy chart positions. Everything this kid has ever said has been lie and everything else is gon be a lie. I apologize to the real 1’s out there thats mad I’m entertaining this shit but fans must kno. What’s really goin on in NY.”

The posts come after 6ix9ine and Fivio traded shots over who is the “King of New York." 6ix9ine ended up trolling Fivio by bringing up the death of his friend, Tdott Woo.

Check out Fivio's tweet below.

