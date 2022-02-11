B.I.B.L.E. (Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth)
- StreetwearFivio Foreign Grooves To "What's My Name" With Students At The Fashion Institute Of TechnologyThe rapper was instructing a class at the prestigious New York school.By Hayley Hynes
- Gram6ix9ine Continues Attack On Fivio Foreign: "I'm Doing That Blackballed"6ix9ine continued trolling Fivio Foreign on Instagram, Wednesday.By Cole Blake
- MusicFivio Foreign Calls Out "Weirdo" 6ix9ine After "B.I.B.L.E." SuccessFivio Foreign slammed 6ix9ine in response to the opening position of "B.I.B.L.E." on the Billboard 200 chart.By Cole Blake
- ReviewsFivio Foreign "B.I.B.L.E." Album ReviewFivio Foreign’s debut album shoots for the stars.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureFivio Foreign Reveals He's "Got A Couple [Drill] N*ggas" On The Deluxe Version of "B.I.B.L.E."Fiv was hit with some criticism for not putting any of his fellow drill artists on.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFivio Foreign Gives Update On Kanye West: "Healing From All The Stress"Amid the hype surrounding his "B.I.B.L.E." release, the New York rapper chimes in about Ye.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureFivio Foreign Says Beyoncé Asked Him To Clean Up "What's My Name" Lyrics Before Clearing Destiny's Child SampleThe song features Queen Naija and Coi Leray, and has already emerged as a fan favourite.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureFivio Foreign Unleashes "B.I.B.L.E" Tracklist Featuring Quavo, A$AP Rocky, Chlöe & MoreFivio's got a stacked feature list for his upcoming project.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFivio Foreign Shares Cover Art For "B.I.B.L.E"Fivio Foreign's debut album is due out on April 8th. By Aron A.
- MusicFivio Foreign Previews New Single "Magic City" With QuavoFivio Foreign wants to turn Brooklyn into Magic City in his new single with Quavo.By Alex Zidel
- NewsFivio Foreign Connects With Alicia Keys and Kanye West On "City Of Gods"The Drill track is said to be included in Fivio's forthcoming "B.I.B.L.E. (Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth)."By Erika Marie