Fetty Wap just doesn't have the best luck when it comes to love. The New Jersey native has been romantically linked to a number of women but all of his relationships have ended in a similar fashion. The singer always ends up with his heart broken and, although that usually makes for some good music, it also makes for a pretty sad life overall. With multiple children by different women, Fetty Wap has gotten ahead of himself more than a few times. Most recently, he decided to get married to Leandra Gonzalez shortly after striking up a romance but, just one week after they exchanged vows, Gonzalez already wanted to dump him. It appears as though their divorce will be happening as The Shade Room reports that she has finally filed official divorce papers against Fetty Wap.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

With children by Masika Kalysha, Alexis Skyy, and others, Fetty Wap's wife Leandra Gonzalez is trying not to end up like his other baby mamas. She's escaping his grip by her own will, filing papers against the singer last month. She reportedly is not interested in any material items... she just wants to get on with her life.

The reason for their divorce was cited as adultery, which makes sense given the fact that Gonzalez previously called out the singer for being in a whole other relationship with his side chick.

Hopefully, Fetty Wap can find love one day.