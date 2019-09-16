New Jersey singer Fetty Wap is on the brink of releasing his next album. We're waiting to see what he's been working on for such a long time and, judging from this latest development in his life, he's been going through a lot. Thankfully, much of it is positive. Despite his recent arrest a few weeks ago, Fetty has been hinting at the fact that he's in a serious, committed relationship with a mystery woman. They haven't been seen often together but apparently, they are officially married.

As reported by Bossip, a woman is claiming to be Fetty Wap's wife on social media and everything is finally starting to add up. A Canadian woman, who goes by Rosedealer online, is claiming that the couple exchanged vows earlier this summer. "We been married even before this tour started. Please just let it go and just be happy for us," wrote the model online. The woman has been sharing photos with her man throughout the last couple of months, even showing off a large display of roses that the rapper had sent to her on her birthday. "Even tho he all the way in Germany , my husband managed to send me 300 Roses. I fucking loveeeee you @fettywap1738," she wrote.

Congratulations to the happy couple. Take a look at some pictures below.