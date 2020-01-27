In June of last year Fetty Wap was filming a music video in Los Angeles when he decided to hold an after-party at an Airbnb he rented out in the Hollywood Hills. By no surprise, he invited a group of women to his temporary home and according to one woman, Fetty became physically aggressive with her. According to our previous post, the women detailed how Fetty grabbed her by the neck leading her to pull out her phone and record him. The clip just showed Fetty swiping at the camera. "You really just put your hands on me, for real. Do it again," she said in the video. "Do it again, Fetty. Do it again. Put yo' hands on me."



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

TMZ now reports that Fetty will not be charged for the allegations of mishandling the unidentified woman. The publication details how the case was dropped because of "insufficient evidence." The victim initially did not want to press charges but after returning home to Louisiana she changed her mind after three months. There apparently was a witness in the room that saw the ordeal go down but the victim did not provide information.

The video the woman provided of Fetty was simply not enough to move forward, meaning the case has been closed.