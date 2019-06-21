A music video shoot is at the center of a controversy involving Fetty Wap and an unnamed woman. According to TMZ, the "Trap Queen" rapper was on set filming a music video in Los Angeles with a number of women. Everything was professional and there weren't any problems until the shoot wrapped and everyone wanted to continue to party.

The publication states that Fetty invited a few women to an Airbnb that had been rented in the Hollywood Hills. It's unclear what led up to the altercation, but a woman claims that she went into a room with Fetty and it was there that he became violent. The accuser took out her cell phone and began filming the rapper immediately after what she claims was him manhandling her, although the incident itself wasn't recorded.

On the video, Fetty can be seen gathering his things to leave as the woman holding the camera says, "You really just put your hands on me, for real. Do it again." She continues to taunt him, "Do it again, Fetty. Do it again. Put yo' hands on me." The rapper then swipes at the camera before the footage stops. TMZ reports that law enforcement revealed Fetty is being investigated for felony battery. They apparently have a witness—the accuser's friend—who claims to have been in the room at the time of the alleged physical altercation. The argument reportedly was about other women that were invited back to the home for the party.

TMZ reached out to Fetty's representative but they had no comment.