Fetty Wap Unites Remy Boyz For "Summer Time"

While Aaron Carter, Soulja Boy, and Tyga have all had comebacks this year, it appears as though Fetty Wap is the next to make a return to the rap game. Fif recently revealed that Fetty had label issues which is why he hasn't released tons of music. Later on, Fetty confirmed that he was about to come back with a ton of music. He didn't fail to deliver on the project. He released FMF IV: The Hidden Chapter yesterday which marked his first project in a minute. Following the project's release, he dropped off two new songs including Remy Boyz' "Summer Time." The song served as a bonus track to the project and arrived along with Fetty's remix of Lil Tecca's "Ransom."

Peep the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Pull up and my whip so clean

Hol' up, and my bitch so mean

Fashion Nova, pretty little thing

Ouu, she want that Chanel & Celine