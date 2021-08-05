We can't imagine what Fetty Wap and Turquoise Miami have been going through after it was shared that their four-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell, passed away. The co-parents both revealed the news after rumors about Lauren's passing began to circulate, however, they haven't shared a cause of death.

"This is my amazing ,beautiful , funny , vibrant, loving ,talented , smart, and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” Turquoise Miami wrote in the caption to an adorable video of Lauren. “If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘ i love you LAUREN ‘ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip."

Later, Fetty broke down on Livestream and people sent kind words and well wishes by the thousands. However, the internet can be unkind and the rapper later gave just one example of the heartless messages he's received about his late daughter. Fetty uploaded a screenshot from an Instagram user who sent him a DM that reads, "How's your n*gger daughter [crying laughing emojis]."

A quick search on Instagram shows that the account name has several different variations and it looks to be someone possibly using a stranger's likeness to troll people on the internet. Fetty wrote, "This the weird sh*t. one of the main reasons I hated posting my children kause ppl like this ... It's kool though ima pray for you gang."

The person behind the account has made multiple posts on different pages admitting to being responsible for the cruel message while also continuing to troll the rapper. Check it out below.