Fetty Wap is currently mourning the loss of his 4-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell.

It was Lauren's mother, Turquoise Miami, who confirmed the news on Saturday, July 31 via Instagram. While she offered no explanation, Hot 97 reports that Lauren was sick for a few months and ultimately died in her sleep.

"This is my amazing ,beautiful , funny , vibrant, loving ,talented , smart, and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” she captioned a video of Lauren in the pool. “If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘ i love you LAUREN ‘ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip."

Before her confirmation, Fetty Wap hinted at the difficult news after his performance at Rolling Loud the past weekend.

"Lolo daddy did that shit last night for you baby girl," he originally penned after his performance.

Wap, who is often the subject of criticism for his perceived parenting, was once again catching flack from Internet strangers about his presence in his children's lives. Turquoise was quick to jump to his defense, urging the public to direct any negative energy elsewhere.

“The internet had very negative energy towards our child which bought me distress reading, so please stop any negativity towards him,” she said. “Lauren love her daddy too just like she love me and he mourning hard just like me.”

In addition to Lauren, Fetty Wap has fathered 5 other children. On Father's Day, he shared photos of them all with the note: “Pieces of my heart â¤ï¸ ….. It’s them over anything or anybody.”