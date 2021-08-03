Fetty Wap went on Instagram Live, Tuesday, to tribute his late daughter, Lauren Maxwell. While sharing pictures of Maxwell he broke down into tears and thanked fans for their support.

“She’s good. My baby’s happy now,” the New Jersey rapper said on the live stream.

“My shorty,” he added before kissing a picture of his daughter. “That’s my little twin right there.”

He then asked his fans to post butterflies: “If y’all could do me a favor. Just post all butterflies on my shitt.”

“Man, thank y’all,” the choked-up rhymer continued. “That’s love. I appreciate ya’ll, for real. Damn. That’s love. She’d be happy as hell.”



Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Maxwell's mother, Turquoise Miami, first announced her passing on July 31st.

“This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” she captioned a video of Maxwell on Instagram. “If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘I love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love. #rip.”

Check out Wap's live stream below.

