Fetty Wap Brings Back His Signature Sound On "Brand New"

In the next few months, look for Fetty Wap to complete his comeback. Last year, we witnessed the return of Tyga, who let us all know that he's here to stay. After slightly falling off in recent years, New Jersey-bred Fetty Wap is making his return to the game. His sophomore album King Zoo will be out in a matter of weeks and as we wait for the full project to hit streaming services, we get an early taste of what's to come.

One of the first offerings from King Zoo is here. Rhyming over an island-inspired beat, Fetty Wap sings to his lady, promising to ride for her always and forever. The melodies will serve as a pleasant reminder of the multi-platinum recording artist's skills in the studio. He can craft some special vibes and this is one of them.

Stay tuned for what's to come.

Quotable Lyrics:

Girl, you're right, I like to do what I do

I got money, let me spend it on you

With the gang, baby, we gon' come through

I be in my bag, n***as know she bad

Throwin' money, baby, you gon' throw too

5K pair of jeans, 3K for the shoes

Put a bet on me, never lose

You be in your bag, bitch I know you bad