Last month, it was sadly reported that rising New Orleans rapper Scarfo Da Plug, who was known for his projects Trap Jesus and TRAP-NOLA, had passed away. At the time, details surrounding his death were scarce, but his close collaborator 24Hrs revealed in an Instagram post that Scarfo had been murdered, saying, "I’m really hurt bro , you just had a baby man , you was trying really make it in this shit .. for you and yours ... another black man murdered who was just trying make it out."

Time has passed without any substantial updates surrounding Scarfo Da Plug's murder, but now, VladTV reports that two men from Georgia have been arrested for allegedly killing the rapper in Los Angeles last month. It is reported that an FBI task force used witness statements to arrest 22-year-old Robert Aikens and 20-year-old Shidreyius McClinton just one day after the New Orleans rapper's death, but for an undisclosed reason, the Los Angeles Police Department kept the arrest under wraps until last week.

The LAPD has still not revealed the reason for the FBI's involvement, but VladTV reports that it could possibly be related to a recent string of additional violent robberies that have occurred in the area. At this time, public records show that McClinton remains under custody with a $2 million bail, but no records reveal the status or whereabouts of Aikens.

Rest in peace, Scarfo Da Plug.

