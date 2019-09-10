Scarfo Da Plug Mobs Out In Exclusive "Stranger Danger" Video

HNHH PREMIERE: Scarfo Da Plug brings us to the streets in his new video.

There's a lot to learn about Scarfo Da Plug in his latest music video. Premiering "Stranger Danger" exclusively through HotNewHipHop, the rapper shows off his dangerous lifestyle in the visuals to his new cut. From the starting point, we're introduced to Scarfo's way of living, taking to the streets and doing all that he can in order to survive out there. A man is tied up in a chair with a bag over his head before Scarfo and his gang creep up on him and commence their questioning. Elsewhere in the video, the recording artist shows off his heavy inventory, carrying bags of weed, assault firearms, and more in a menacing fashion.

Scarfo says it himself -- he's not just spitting lyrics. This is truly how he lives. Get a feel for the talented artist through the video above and let us know if you're messing with him.