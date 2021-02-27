It's with great sadness that we report the death of Scarfo Da Plug. The rising New Orleans MC became a staple in the buzzing underground trap scene in the South over the years. Projects like 2020's Trap Jesus and 2019's TRAP-NOLA helped put a massive spotlight on his talent which earned him critical praise and collaborations with artists like Drugrixh Peso, iLuvMuny and more.

Official details surrounding Scarfo's death haven't been released. His friend and collaborator, T-Hood, shared a heartbreaking post confirming news of Scarfo's passing earlier today. "N**ga call me everyday and scream PLUGGGGGG on the phone and now my n***a gone.. i talk to shawty hours before he passed I’m still not even believing this all the way we talk about what we want for our kids all the time and this happen.. all brah wanted to do was get rich and rap.. THIS SHIT HURT ME TO WRITE. I never knew i would lose my dawg like this. I love you @scarfodaplug," he wrote.

24Hrs shared a heartbreaking tribute, as well, where he revealed that Scarfo was murdered. "I’m really hurt bro , you just had a baby man , you was trying really make it in this shit .. for you and yours ... another black man murdered who was just trying make it out," 24Hrs wrote.

Asian Doll, ATL Jacob, and DJ Trap-A-Holics also shared tributes to the late rapper on their Twitter pages.

We're keeping Scarfo's family and friends in our thoughts during this difficult time.