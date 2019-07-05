"FBG Independence Day" Includes Unreleased Heat From Doe Boy, Guap Tarantino & More

Future has built himself quite the legacy, becoming one of the most accomplished rappers to ever come out of Atlanta. Behind him, he's got a major team that he's helped to put on, including figures like Guap Tarantino, Doe Boy, FBG Wookie, and others. His crew will remain loyal to him until the end of time and for the Fourth of July, they decided to get some of the shine on themselves. Dropping a mixtape full of previously-unreleased music, the FBG team has just come through with some new music.

The Independence Day project is officially available now with songs from Test, Casino, Herion Young, and other Freebandz members. Unfortunately, Future does not appear on the tracklist. What's your favorite song on the tape?

Tracklist:

1. Casino - Crack Party

2. Guap Tarantino - All Week

3. Herion Young - Twistin Fingers (feat. Mondo)

4. Test - Stash Spot (feat. Guap Tarantino)

5. Doe Boy - Try It

6. Test - Let Me Think About It

7. Herion Young - NHL

8. Casino - Hang With A Star

9. Doe Boy - Admit It

10. Guap Tarantino - Admit It

11. Lil Wookie - Long Nights

12. T ME - Velocity (feat. FXXXXY)