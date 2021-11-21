mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fatboy SSE Links Up With Blueface On The “Fly Away” Remix

Angela Savage
November 21, 2021 14:58
750 Views
17
1
Tidal/EMPIRETidal/EMPIRE
Tidal/EMPIRE

Fly Away (Remix)
Fatboy SSE Feat. Blueface

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
14% (9)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
7 MAKE IT STOP

The comedian-turned-rapper taps Blueface to speak on the lifestyle their accomplishments have paved for them.


After popping out with his first and only release of the year “Fly Away” in April, Fatboy returns with a remix of the single featuring Blueface. The song features the New Jersey-born artist speaking on his lifestyle of “expensive linen” and “high fashion”-- the culmination of his meteoric rise to prominence after churning out viral videos on Instagram and Youtube before eventually turning to music. 

“All this money treat me different/ Baddies treat me like I’m Hendrix,” he raps over the beat with a contemplative flow in its slow, guitar-strung pace. “Cartier frames be my lensies / Black Beatle, John Lennon.” Throughout the song, he details how his life's been made to live like a rockstar, with a heightened awareness that “big money” has made him “cold” -- a new kind of independence. “Now and then I think I need you,” he continues. “Sometimes I feel like I don’t.” 

“The weight of the world on my shoulders / It’s getting harder to look over my shoulder,” Blueface raps, expanding on that sentiment. “These kinds of problems could never be steady / Gotta keep it on me.” 

The video features immersive pans of the rappers against Los Angeles’ cityscape, shot from a downtown skyscraper at sunset.

Watch and listen to the new remix of “Fly Away” below.

Quotable Lyrics
Stackin' hundreds in the rubber bands 'til they bust out
You can't compare me to no other n**, I'm Clearport and they bus route
Aw yeah, blew a hundred piece on the bustdown
I two-tone the Patek and plain jane the AP, that pole is a must now 

Fatboy SSE
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  7
  1
  750
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Fatboy SSE Blueface single new remix new feature Fly Away
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Fatboy SSE Links Up With Blueface On The “Fly Away” Remix
17
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject