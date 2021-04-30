Fly Away
- NewsFatboy SSE Links Up With Blueface On The “Fly Away” RemixThe comedian-turned-rapper taps Blueface to speak on the lifestyle their accomplishments have paved for them.
By Angela Savage
- NewsFatboy SSE Finds His Stride On New Single "Fly Away"Fatboy SSE's latest song sees the artist flowing over a guitar-driven beat.By Alexander Cole
- NewsFatboy SSE Links Up With Blueface On The “Fly Away” RemixThe comedian-turned-rapper taps Blueface to speak on the lifestyle their accomplishments have paved for them.