Fatboy SSE Finds His Stride On New Single "Fly Away"

Alexander Cole
April 30, 2021 17:44
Image via Fatboy SSE
Fatboy SSE's latest song sees the artist flowing over a guitar-driven beat.


Fatboy SSE may have started his career as a comedian but he has certainly shown his versatility over the last couple of years. From starting his own Cannabis company to entering the world of music, Fatboy has shown that he can do pretty well anything he sets his mind to. On the music front, the man has been grinding and on Friday, he dropped off his latest track, "Fly Away."

With this song, we hear Fatboy hitting a brand new stride as he takes the melodic route with this effort. From the jump, we are met with some gorgeous sounding guitars that eventually lead us into Fatboy's auto-tuned-filled verses. The melodies work perfectly with the production and overall, this is a solid effort from the artist, who continues to improve his craft.

Quotable Lyrics:

All this expensive linen, it got me feelin' like John with the Beatles
Lifestyle high fashion
I went and spent about three on my denim
Rollin' down Abbey Road and I'm drivin' slow, blowin' gas out the foreign, uh

