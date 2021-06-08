You've likely read a whole lot about the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight this weekend, including the conspiracy theories that Mayweather actually did knock out Paul, but we have yet to dive into one of the most outrageous hip-hop adjacent stories from the event: Fat Joe's beard.

Fat Joe has been making a move in the podcasting game, knocking out some impressive interviews with some of the industry's finest in recent months. As he focuses on his latest hustle, the rap icon took a night off and enjoyed some live entertainment, catching the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather exhibition, which ended in a non-decision after lasting all eight rounds. As he enjoyed fight night from his seat, Joe was being roasted online by fans who have grown tired of his beard, which they claim he draws or paints on.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

This weekend, Fat Joe was called out on a major scale when people started to take notice that his facial hair looked unnatural. The alleged "spray paint" job was so poorly done that some people compared Joe's look to NBA star Carlos Boozer's infamous waxy hair. At the end of the night, Joe's name was trending because of it.

"You cannot convince me fat joe’s beard isn’t drawn on," wrote one commenter on Twitter. The feeling was mutual with dozens of people taking to the platform to share their opinions on the rapper's facial hair.

Check out some of the comments below. Do you think Fat Joe looked silly with his beard?

