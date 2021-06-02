Wiz Khalifa must be shooting a music video or filming some special content. The Pittsburgh native recently posted up on Instagram looking much different than usual, getting a lace-front beard fitted to his face and showing off an afro in a series of new pictures and videos on his story.

The stoner rapper has been around for over a decade. We all know and love the iconic superstar, who recently completed an appearance on The Masked Singer. One of the most recognizable celebrities, Wiz has kept mostly the same look throughout his late twenties and early thirties. On Wednesday, he decided to switch things up though, debuting a new look with the help of his glam squad.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Showing off his lace-front full beard, which makes him look a little like his close collaborator Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa completed his look with an afro wig, a wide-brimmed hat, some aviator shades, and what appears to be a red leather top. What do you think he's working on?

It's been an eventful few months for Wiz, who has been running some business plays on the low. Back in April, he extended his deal for Khalifa Kush before officially announcing that he was getting involved in the world of MMA.

Check out his new look below.