Fat Joe had massive praise for DJ Khaled during a new episode of the Drink Champs podcast and even referred to the producer as the "Quincy Jones of hip-hop." The comment received backlash from fans on social media, but Joe held strong with his opinion in response.

“People take away the greatness from Khaled and they say, ‘Well he just gets a bunch of big-time rappers and puts them on the same song,’” Joe said, speaking with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. “There’s a million DJs and producers that try that, and those ain’t hit records. And it’s been a long time since we heard Nas and Jay-Z on what to me sounds like a smash hit, like a SMASH hit, that can play on the radio, it’s streaming incredibly. So DJ Khaled really is the Quincy Jones of hip-hop right now.”



Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

After the clip was posted online, fans blasted Joe, saying that the comparison was underserved. Jones produced Michael Jackson's Off the Wall (1979), Thriller (1982), and Bad (1987), as well as numerous other hit records. He has been awarded 28 Grammys.

"All these back seat drivers Monday morning quarterbacks always got an opinion but can’t do it themselves shit crazy." Joe wrote on Instagram. "To me the term Quincy jones of this time was used in reference to the work Khaled has put in years and years of hit obviously there’s only one Quincy but f*ck it tune in tonight EXPLOSIVE lol."

