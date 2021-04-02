If there's one thing Yung Joc will do, is try out a trend regardless of the opinions of others. When he straightened his hair years ago and styled it in a 1950s-esque pompadour, the internet lit up with jokes and memes about the Atlanta rapper, and after he debuted his fake lace beard this week, social media was back at it. Before and after photos of Joc made the rounds and he returned to give the world a better look at his new style.



Andy Lyons / Staff / Getty Images

"Put your face on Live for a thousand dollars," Joc joked in the clip, imitating Boosie Badazz's famous line. Joc pretends to shave it off but ultimately determined that it will stay for the time being. This may be the first time that some people have seen beards such as this, but the lace movement tapped into this long ago. Men have been wearing lace beards for years, and balding men have hit salons for their lace front waves, dreads, and afro styles. One rapper who has often talked about his wigs is Tekashi 6ix9ine who wears his hair proudly.

Check out more from Yung Joc and his new beard below, and rummage through more photos and videos of men embracing the lace front lifestyle.