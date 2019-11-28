Never forget that Fat Joe's name rings bells in the hip-hop community. After all, the man used to go toe-to-toe with Big Pun on wax, an accomplishment not many emcees can boast. With his final album Family Ties set to arrive on December 6th, the legendary Fat Joe has officially unveiled some of the guest appearances set to round out his swan song, and as he previously promised, it's looking stacked. The Don confirmed that Eminem, Cardi B, Anuel AA, Mary J. Blige, MihTy (Jeremih & Ty Dolla $ign), Boi-1da, Hitmaka, and Cool & Dre would be coming through to hold it down.

John Sciulli/Getty Images

While we've already heard Joe's collabo with Cardi B and Anuel AA, many will likely turn to the Eminem feature as one to watch. Especially given their history together, and the oft-cited story of Em's early attempts to win Fat Joe over with some old-school demos. And while Joey Crack still regrets glossing over a youthful Slim not once but six-times, he's about to come full circle with it once again; the untitled track will mark their first collab since the Lil Jon produced "Lean Back" remix, which also featured Mase and Remy Ma.

"Family Ties the most anticipated release of my career drops December 6th!!!" writes Joe, in the accompanying caption. "It was only right that I share my family with you and yours. Happy Thanksgiving Everybody! and thanks for all the love and support over the years." Are you looking forward to this one?