Fat Joe, or "Big-Boned Joe" in more politically correct circles, has earned the right to be called a legend. Not only did he trade verses with Big Pun on a variety of classic cuts, but he's also responsible for his own major hits like "What's Luv" and "Lean Back." In fact, your favorite rapper can probably recount a Fat-Joe related tale, speaking to his name's bell-ringing ability. Yet with such a long and storied career comes no shortage of missed opportunities. Case in point, the numerous times Fat Joe found himself in possession of a young Eminem's demo tape not once but six times, only to opt for the clockwork snub.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

"Eminem out here in Miami, he gave me his demo like six different times," remembers Joe, no stranger to telling this story. "Everywhere I went was this little white boy, and he kept giving me his demo. He was like 'listen to my music, I'm telling you I'm nice, I'm nice.' I never really...I didn't do it! And now he's the biggest guy in the universe. I mean, a similar thing happened to me with Rick Ross. With Pitbull. I don't know if you know but I took Pitbull's demo to New York City and got him signed to TVT. That's a fact."

Though Em was never meant to join the ranks of the Terror Squad, he did eventually collaborate with Joe on the strange "Lean Back Remix" alongside Mase, Lil Jon, and Remy Ma. Speaking of music, Joey Crack the Don has confirmed that he's got another (and possibly final) album ready to drop, going so far as to share a release date with 99 Jamz: December 7th. He has also confirmed that Cool & Dre will be producing the bulk of the project (along with a surefire banger from Hitmakaz), which features a surprise guest feature that has already fueled Jay-Z speculation. "Big big joints, big artists," teases Joe, determined to go out with a bang. "It might be my last album. It might be the one."