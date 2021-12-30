The internet remains undefeated. A few short months after Fat Joe's beard stole the show during Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather's fight, the rapper is trending again. This time, people are talking about a new photo as hundreds of fans believe that Joe either painted his beard on or used a permanent marker to get the look.

Sharing a picture of himself on a park bench, Joe flexed his new outfit but that wasn't what people caught first. It seems as though everybody's eyes gravitated toward the rapper's chin, noticing that his beard was significantly darker than in other photos from over the years.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"Airbrushed beard flow," commented Tierra Whack on the picture. DJ Khaled, N.O.R.E., and others all left supportive messages in the comments, but his fans weren't as kind, taking Whack's approach.

"Bro, chill with that Crayola," said one person. "Sharpie skills are on point," added another. "Just switch the beard Joe before the price go down," pleaded a fan.

It's safe to say that his beard did not go unnoticed. So many people have taken to social media to sound off on how the 51-year-old's beard looks, wondering if his barber painted it on or if he did this himself. One thing's for sure -- there aren't too many people who think this is natural.







Screenshots via @fatjoe on Instagram

