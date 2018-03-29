facial hair
- Pop CultureCardi B Proudly Flexes Her Facial Hair, Says Girls With Mustaches Have "Good P*ssy""Mustache is mustaching."By Hayley Hynes
- AnticsFat Joe Gets Cooked Over New Photo: "Gotta Stop Painting That Damn Beard"Once again, Fat Joe is getting eaten alive on social media because of his beard, which fans say looks painted on.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsYung Joc Gets Roasted After Debuting Fake BeardYung Joc proudly shows off his spray-on beard, which he immediately got roasted for.By Alex Zidel
- RandomCDC Shows Which Facial Hairstyles Could Prevent CoronavirusThe CDC has released a chart indicating which facial hairstyles are less likely to interfere with respirators that help to prevent the contraction of Coronavirus.By Lynn S.
- GramNBA YoungBoy Shaves His Viral Mustache: New Photo With His GirlfriendYoungBoy Never Broke Again has a new girl and a new look (again.)By Alex Zidel
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Debuts New Mustache & Short Hair After Jail Release; Fans ReactAfter ninety days in jail, YoungBoy Never Broke Again walked out looking like a new man.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentDr. Phil Shaves His Iconic Mustache On April Fool's DayDr. Phil appears to get rid of his mustache in new photos.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChildish Gambino Bleaches His Beard BlondDonald Glover tries out a new look prior to the Grammy Awards.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGinuwine Responds To Reports That His Beard Is FakeGinuwine wants to keep the people guessing.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDJ Khaled Lathers Beard With Rick Ross' Signature OilsDJ Khaled keeps the dutiful beard-groomer on deck. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentSteve Harvey Explains Why He Changed His Iconic Mustache LookSteve Harvey joked that his beard has made him "82% smarter."By Alex Zidel
- MusicJustin Bieber Shaves His Head & Debuts A New LookJustin Bieber showed off his new look on his Instagram story.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Explains Why She Doesn't Mind Her Mustache Getting ThickerHer reasoning is not exactly what you would expect.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentSteve Harvey Ditches Signature Mustache LookThe day has finally come.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRick Ross Puts Scruffy Cameraman On Blast: "You Gotta Shave, Man!"Rick Ross takes the art of beard grooming very seriously. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRick Ross To Release A Line Of Luxury Beard ProductsNow you too can have a beard like Ricky Rozay.By Matthew Parizot
- SportsAnthony Davis Contemplates Shaving Trademark UnibrowAnthony Davis wants fans to help him decide the fate of his unibrow.By Devin Ch