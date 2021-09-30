He regularly receives high praise from his peers and it seems that Busta Rhymes may have left some of them shook. Verzuz has evolved by leaps and bounds since its COVID-19 quarantine inception, and in the last year and a half, music fans have been glued to their screens as our favorite artists have joined together to celebrate their catalogs.

While some still view Verzuz as a light-hearted battle among Hip Hop and R&B circles, others would rather leave the playful beef behind and just listen to the music. The most recent came courtesy of Fat Joe and Ja Rule, and once again, fans are name-dropping their choices for potential upcoming battles.



Rick Diamond / Staff / Getty Images

Fat Joe recently weighed in once again and this time, he had a few words about why we have yet to see Busta Rhymes take his legacy to the Verzuz stage.

"Busta Rhymes has a problem with a Verzuz. Fat Joe scared to do Verzuz against Busta Rhymes and so is everybody else," he said. "You gotta understand, sometimes you ever notice, you see boxers and they knock everybody out? People be scared to fight those boxers. Busta Rhymes is gonna out-rap, out-perform anybody that goes up in the Verzuz with him. That's a fact!"

Joe offered up an alternative Verzuz appearance. "You might have to be an honorary, they gotta give you the check for no reason."

Do you agree that Bussa Buss stands alone, or do you think there is a formidable opponent out there?