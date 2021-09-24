We aren't sure about who takes the title for having the most Verzuz appearances, but Jadakiss's name has to be in the running. Not only did he face off against Fabolous for his own Verzuz, but he also appeared alongside his collaborators in The LOX when they went up against Dipset, and surprised fans when he helped close out Fat Joe and Ja Rule's feature on the popular series. However, The LOX as a unit continues to be a hot topic of conversation when discussing what some have called the most iconic Verzuz.

One of the most talked-about looks came from Jadakiss when The LOX beasted their performance, and the trio, also including Styles P and Sheek Louch, have been amazed at the response they're received in the month and a half that has followed.



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

The trio of New York icons recently caught up with GQ to discuss the resurgence of their careers as a new audience of Hip Hop and Rap fans are now paying attention to their legacy.

"It’s been a blur, but I don’t think I took it like everybody else did," said Styles. "We always work around the clock, but I definitely didn’t expect the Verzuz to have the magnitude it’s had; I can’t front. I did think people would enjoy the show, but I didn’t think it would be that impactful to them. But that’s hip-hop: it’s the fast life."

"The influx of young fans is the best part of it all—and not even just fans of ours, but people who actually want to start learning their lyrics and getting real shows together," he continued. "Little dudes coming up like, 'Yo, I want to make sure my sh*t is tight.' So seeing that shift has been way more impactful than how wild the month has been for us, personally."

They also spoke about the influences they had in the industry from watching their peers take to the stage. It helped them sharpen their crafts not only as rappers but as overall performers.

"It’s everything, but we grew up in a different era. I watched Method Man and Redman literally climb all over the place to perform," said Sheek. Styles P added, "Let us say this before we continue: Busta Rhymes is Hip Hop's best performer. Hands down, him and Spliff Star. So being on tour with Busta, Diddy, and God bless our brother DMX—just being around people who love their craft. If you bust your ass in that studio and people love what you do, then you can’t wait to get in front of that crowd and do it. It’s the exchange of energy."

Revisit The LOX on Verzuz with Dipset below.

