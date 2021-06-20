After months of speculation and rumors, Megan thee Stallion finally confirmed on Instagram live in August of 2020 that Tory Lanez was the person responsible for shooting her. Following Megan breaking her silence, the silence from hip hop's biggest players and jokes from internet users in the wake of the shooting was loud.

On Saturday (June 19), just days after DaBaby released his new collaboration with Lanez "Skat," frequent collaborators Megan and DaBaby engaged in a back and forth on social media. The drama unfolded after DaBaby retweeted a post that made light of Lanez's alleged assault against Megan. Following the incident, internet users resurfaced an old interview of Megan where she seemingly denied letting personal relationships get in the way of her business decisions.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

In the interview, conducted during her Good News press run, Megan touched on how personal relationships didn't weigh on her professional decisions. "Did you hit up Nicki first like 'I want you to hear about it but I'm working with Cardi' or that is like, all over," asked the interviewer to Megan, considering she has now collaborated with both rappers who have a tense history together.

"Um, I didn't feel like I had to call her first. I mean, cus at the end of the day, I'm still an artist and I should be free to work with whoever I want to work with. My personal relationship with anybody doesn't affect what I choose to do as an artist," said Megan in response.

Some internet users referenced the clip, asserting that she should apply the same logic to the situation with DaBaby and Tory Lanez. "Practice what you preach," wrote one person. "He can work with who he pleases but that tweet was OD," pointed out another person.

Either way, it seems Megan and DaBaby may never see eye to eye about the situation.