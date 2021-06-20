Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend Pardison Fontaine was not having it last night following her back-and-forth with DaBaby. Meg directly addressed DaBaby after a retweet appeared on his account which read, "I guess @DaBabyDaBaby and @torylanez cool now bc [they] both shot somebody and don't have to do no jail time." Baby denied that he retweeted this on his page and blamed it on a glitch in the system.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

"Ion even go back n forth w/ my own b*tches on the net now I’m on dis mf goin back n forth w/ another n***a woman about some shit another n***a accused of. How tf dat work?" Baby wrote after he and Megan exchanged words, adding, "Luv u meg."

Pardi ripped into DaBaby and accused the rapper of backpedaling on his actions. "You a clown ass n***a doin clown ass shit then tryin to back pedal .. n***a that’s what it is .. u don’t ever gotta address her again," Pardi wrote. "This matter ain’t about no public opinion or internet beef .. so a n***a let a lot of that weak shit slide."

Pardi shared his final words shortly after where he called out both DaBaby and Tory Lanez (without mentioning names). "YOU N***AS IS CORNY alotta you women is corny..ANY N***A THAT SHOOTS A WOMAN IS PUSSY ANY N***A THAT SIDES WITH IT ..CONDONES IT AFFILIATES THEY SELF WITH STANDS BESIDE THAT TYPE OF BEHAVIOR IS A BITCH ANY WOMAN THAT SUPPORTS IT FOR ANY REASON IS A FUCKIN SAD BITTER OR CONFUSED," he wrote.

DaBaby apparently wasn't concerned about Pardison Fontaine's tweets, or his overall opinion. Instead of engaging in the Twitter feud further, the "ROCKSTAR" rapper quoted a line from Beyoncé's "Irreplaceable" with several laughing emojis.

Check DaBaby's response below, as well as a few of the best fan reactions.